Woman urges hit-and-run driver to come forward after crash kills her dog

The Brief A Satellite Beach woman says a maroon SUV hit her and her two dogs before fleeing, killing one of the pets. Annie Woodward suffered injuries and urged the driver to come forward as Florida Highway Patrol investigates. Her surviving dog is recovering as she hopes someone will identify the hit-and-run driver.



In the middle of a Satellite Beach neighborhood, a woman says she was hit by a driver while walking her two dogs.

One of the dogs was killed, the woman was injured, and the driver didn’t stop.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), it happened near the intersection of Egret Dr. and NE 2nd St. around 6:30 a.m. on December 5.

Annie Woodward was walking her two dogs along Egret Drive when the front of the SUV hit them.

The 57-year-old woman says she rescued her two dogs years ago. Bear is the bigger one and the little dog Woodward says she called Bubs or Pal.

What they're saying:

Woodward says Bubs was badly injured when the SUV hit them. She tried driving him to the Emergency VET, but Bubs died on the way.

"He was a great little dog, he really was, I mean, he really was. He was a reject. He was the throwaway. No one wanted him, but he turned out to be such a lovely light," said Woodward. "It sucks that somebody did that with no regard whatsoever. Trust me, I seem like I’m jovial, I’m not. It’s disgusting to me."

Woodward says she believes the SUV that hit them was maroon and that the driver took off afterward.

"I don’t know how they could be unaware," said Woodward. "If they were aware they didn’t care."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP (*347)

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS