Woman struck, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run: FHP

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run crash where a woman died early Saturday morning.

Officials said it happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the area of West International Speedway Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road, according to a release.

Troopers believe a 27-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled westbound on International Speedway Boulevard, according to officials.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.