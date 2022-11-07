Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.