Woman shot near Amway Center in Orlando, police say

A shooting investigation is underway in Orlando.

Police said that they found a woman on West South Street around 3 a.m. near the Amway Center with a gunshot wound.

They said she was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

However, she reportedly is not cooperating with the investigation.

