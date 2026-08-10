Skeletal remains found near I-Drive in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found near International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found Saturday night by two people who were walking in the area, deputies said. Investigators have not released any additional information about the remains or the case.



Skeletal remains were found in the tourist area near International Drive over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an area of I-Drive and Continental Gateway around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about the remains.

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found near International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were found by two people who were walking near the intersection, deputies said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other information about the remains or the investigation.