Woman set on fire inside Taco Bell; suspect arrested

Authorities in Florida say a woman poured gasoline on another woman and set her on fire inside a Taco Bell restaurant.



News outlets report 32-year-old Mia Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated homicide, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.



Police records say the attack occurred Wednesday night in Tallahassee. The victim was seriously injured and was still in the hospital as of Friday. It's unclear if the victim was a customer or employee.



Police are trying to determine if Williams is connected to several other fires that occurred hours later near the Taco Bell, including a church that was completely destroyed. Tallahassee police Officer Damon Miller says authorities are still investigating the fires.



It's unclear if William has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

