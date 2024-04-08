Woman sentenced in double DUI crash that killed incoming UCF freshman, father

Leslie Gehret was sentenced to over 23 years in prison on Monday after she drunkenly killed an incoming UCF freshman and his father on their way to orientation last year.

The 40-year-old woman entered a plea on Monday for two counts of DUI manslaughter, according to State Attorney Andrew Bain. She was found guilty and sentenced to 280 months in prison, followed by 12 months of probation. While on probation, Gehret must attend DUI counterattack school and complete 50 hours of community service. Additionally, she's facing the permanent suspension of her driver's license, a 10-day vehicle impound or immobilization, and will need to pay the cost of prosecution and court costs.

The victims' family also have the right to restitution.

The judge also found her guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving with a suspended license with death or serious injury. This sentence will run concurrently with the 280 months from the DUI manslaughter.

Leslie Gehret was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while drunk, killing two people. (Photo: State Attorney Andrew Bain)

The incident happened back in July 2023.

Gehret was headed west on Lake Underhill Road approaching Rouse Road when she ran a red light and hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Inside that car were 50-year-old Shane Lloyd and 19-year-old Jakob Lloyd, who were on their way to the University of Central Florida for orientation from their home in Colorado. He wanted to be a lawyer, his family previously told FOX 35.

The Lloyds' car veered off the road and flipped over several times. Both Shane and Jakob Lloyd were killed in the crash.

Shane Lloyd and son Jakob Lloyd were killed by an accused drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [Credit: Shannon Brown]

Good Samaritans ran over to help.

Deputies determined that Gehret was driving at 87-94 mph at the moment of impact. While examining her at the hospital, her blood alcohol limit exceeded the legal limit five hours after the crash.

At the time of the crash, deputies discovered Gehret was already serving probation stemming from a previous DUI. This incident marked her third. Gehret was also driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, officials said.

Jakob Lloyd was killed by an accused drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [Credit: Shannon Brown]

Shane Lloyd's sister Shannon Brown told FOX 35 in the aftermath of the crash that she wanted justice for her family, and shared a message about Gehret as well.

"She’ll be forgiven and her family will be in our prayers too, because like I said it’s not just our family that’s hurting, her family’s gonna hurt too," Brown said.