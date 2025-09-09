Woman dies after being pulled from submerged vehicle in Seminole County, officials say

The Brief A partially submerged vehicle was found on Monday night in a Seminole County retention pond. Officials pulled a 25-year-old woman from the car after it went underwater. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.



A woman has died after she was pulled from a submerged vehicle on Monday night in Seminole County, officials say.

What we know:

Fire rescue officials from Seminole County and the City of Oviedo responded to a call of a partially submerged vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

The car was found in a retention pond on Lake Hayes Road and Alafaya Trail in Seminole County.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said the vehicle went underwater. Divers immediately geared up and went in the water, finding a 25-year-old woman from Oviedo inside the car.

Officials pulled the woman out of the submerged vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital.

The woman was facing possible life-threatening conditions. On Tuesday morning, officials shared that she had died.

Dig deeper:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened while the woman was traveling northbound on Alafaya Trail in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

As the woman approached Lake Hayes Road, she ran off the roadway right into the retention pond on the northeast corner of the intersection.

What we don't know:

The woman that died in the incident has not yet been identified.

What's next:

The crash currently remains under investigation.