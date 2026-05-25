Woman killed in shooting in Apopka, deputies say

The Brief A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in Apopka, deputies said. The shooting happened on South Central Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Detectives are investigating.



Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in Apopka.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to a residence on South Central Avenue, where they found a woman in her 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

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Detectives are continuing to investigate, and no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.