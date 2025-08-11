Woman killed in Ocoee officer-involved shooting after allegedly hitting officers with stolen car, police say

The Brief A woman died after being shot by Ocoee police Sunday when authorities say she struck two officers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee. Neither officer was seriously injured, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.



A woman died Sunday after being shot by police when authorities say she tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle.

What we know:

According to the Ocoee Police Department, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 in the area of 301 West Road. Officers were following up on a stolen vehicle report when they found the car in a parking lot.

As they approached, the driver, identified as Stacie Lynn Guerrero, 54, accelerated toward the officers, striking both of them, police said.

One officer fired their weapon, hitting Guerrero. She was taken to AdventHealth, where she later died from her injuries. Police said neither officer sustained serious injuries.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, in accordance with department policy, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

No further information has been released.