Woman killed in Leesburg hit-and-run; suspect vehicle found, police say

The Brief A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 27 in Leesburg, police said. The suspected vehicle, a gray Hyundai, has been located and is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected.



A 40-year-old woman was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County.

The driver fled the scene, authorities said.

The backstory:

Officers responded about 12:09 a.m. to a welfare check near U.S. Highway 27 south of Singletary Park and found the woman, identified as Ashleah C. Hayes, dead in the roadway near the intersection with English Road, police said.

Investigators said a gray Hyundai sedan traveling northbound struck Hayes as she crossed the highway and left the scene before officers arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police said the vehicle, believed to have front-end damage, has since been located and is in police custody. Investigators have conducted interviews related to the crash, and the case remains active.

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

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Authorities said charges will be recommended to the State Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), where tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, or the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit at 352-728-9860, ext. 3838.