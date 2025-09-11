Woman injured in Osceola County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

The Brief A woman hospitalized after she was hit on her motorcycle. Injuries caused the woman to lose her job. The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the suspect.



Mia Phillips says she was riding her motorcycle on U.S. Highway 192 was hit by a driver while she was stopped at a red light at Celebration Ave. The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver took off leaving her lying in the road.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 2:13a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Celebration Avenue.

‘They hit me and they just left me’

What they're saying:

Phillips says the driver didn’t even get out to check on her as she lay in the road with a broken Fibia and Tibia.

"You have a conscience. I know you gotta have a heart," said Phillips. "Please come forward and let’s make this right."

Pictures show Phillips in a hospital bed road rash on her face and other pictures show the 17 screws and two plates she says were surgically put into her leg.

Mia Phillips says she was riding her motorcycle on U.S. Highway 192 was hit by a driver while she was stopped at a red light at Celebration Ave. [Credit: Mia Phillips]

"I’m a mom of six, so it’s like now, how am I going to care for my kids. How am I going to care for myself," said Phillips. "I lost my job because I can’t stand, so I can’t walk around, so I can’t work there. I didn’t have money to pay for my place, so I don’t have nowhere to live now."

Phillips says she believes she’s alive today because an off-duty police officer ran over to help her.

"He saved me because he kept called like say, ‘Hey you got to wake up. Don’t do this! Don’t go! Don’t go! Wake up! Wake up!’" said Phillips.

Phillips now uses a scooter to move around the little she can, but she says she’s going to keep pushing forward."I could have lost my life, I just lost a leg," said Phillips. "I can hop on another good foot."

How You Can Help:

Phillips says she’s stuck paying nearly $30,000 in medical bills and has created a GoFundMe to help her purchase transportation and help her afford a new home.

