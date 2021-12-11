Woman in stable condition after Orange County shooting, deputies say

article

A woman is in stable condition after being shot by a man, according to Orange County deputies.

Investigators said they responded to Robbins Avenue on Saturday at around 2:18 p.m.

They said a man and woman were arguing when the suspect pulled out his gun and shot the woman.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital. Deputies said the man later turned himself in.

