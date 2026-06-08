Woman found face down in ocean at New Smyrna Beach revived by Volusia County deputies

The Brief Deputies rescued a 68-year-old woman found floating face down Saturday morning at New Smyrna Beach. The woman was unresponsive and had no pulse before deputies revived her with CPR. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the deputies are expected to receive lifesaving awards.



Volusia County sheriff’s deputies revived a 68-year-old woman after finding her floating face down in the ocean.

The daring rescue happened on Saturday morning at New Smyrna Beach, authorities said.

The backstory:

Deputies were flagged down around 10:15 a.m. about a swimmer in distress in the water, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

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A deputy located the woman floating face down in the ocean and pulled her to shore with the assistance of a second deputy. The woman was unresponsive and had no pulse, officials said.

The deputies immediately began CPR and were able to revive the woman before emergency personnel arrived.

Volusia County Beach Safety crews then took over lifesaving measures at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office credited beachgoers who spotted the woman and quickly alerted deputies.

"This serves as a powerful reminder that alert beachgoers, like those who spotted the woman and quickly alerted deputies, can make all the difference," the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

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The agency said lifesaving awards will be presented to the deputies involved for their actions.