Woman found deceased inside Orange County apartment

Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was found deceased inside at the Advenir at Polos East Apartments on Thursday.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Woodbury Road in reference to "a suspicious person displaying hostile, erratic behavior. "

A man in his 30s was secured and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

While on the scene, deputies said they were alerted to blood on the door of an apartment belonging to a woman known to the man who was taken into custody.

They conducted a protective sweep of the apartment, and while inside, located an adult female who was pronounced deceased. No other details were released.

