Woman known to feed ducks found dead in lake behind her Deltona home, deputies say

A woman has died after being found unresponsive in a lake behind her Volusia County home over the weekend, according to deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the woman's husband called authorities around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday after he spotted her floating face down in the lake.

Deltona Fire Rescue personnel arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m., officials said.

Deputies identified the woman as 74-year-old Bethania Germosen.

Officials said she was known to feed the ducks and turtles in the lake and reportedly had medical issues and could not swim.

There were no signs of suspicious circumstances.