Woman fires gun near Brevard County Public School bus, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An incident involving a woman firing a gun near a school bus is under investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to reports of shots fired from a parked car at the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.
Police discovered that a woman fired a handgun from a car near a stopped Brevard County Public School bus just after students were un-boarded during a scheduled stop.
There were no reported injuries.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.