Woman fires gun near Brevard County Public School bus, police say

An incident involving a woman firing a gun near a school bus is under investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to reports of shots fired from a parked car at the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.

Police discovered that a woman fired a handgun from a car near a stopped Brevard County Public School bus just after students were un-boarded during a scheduled stop.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.