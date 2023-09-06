Expand / Collapse search

Woman fires gun near Brevard County Public School bus, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An incident involving a woman firing a gun near a school bus is under investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department. 

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to reports of shots fired from a parked car at the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane. 

Police discovered that a woman fired a handgun from a car near a stopped Brevard County Public School bus just after students were un-boarded during a scheduled stop. 

There were no reported injuries. 

The incident remains under investigation, police said. 