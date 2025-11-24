Woman dead after being hit by car on Lee Road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman died after she was hit by a car while crossing Lee Road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened Sunday at around 6:20 p.m. at Lee Road and Kingswood Drive.
A 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Lee Road approaching Kingswood Drive when a woman walked into the direct path of the car, according to an FHP report.
The front of the car hit the pedestrian, who was taken to Advent Health Orlando where she was pronounced dead. The pedestrian was identified as a 53-year-old woman from Winter Springs.
The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene, according to troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.