Woman arrested in her mother's death, Florida deputies say

A woman is set to face a judge as she is accused of killing her mother.

The Osceola County Sheriff's office said that Natalie Gonzalez killed her mother at a home in the Buena Ventura Lakes community.

Neighbors told FOX 35 that when police vehicles showed up at the home, a woman believed to be Gonzalez walked out of the house holding a weapon. Deputies ordered her to put it down.

"I saw the lady came out with and she had a hammer and scissors in her hands. She didn’t put it down until officers told her she had to put it down, over and over, and then she started running in front of my house," a neighbor said.

Gonzalez is now charged with first-degree murder. She is cooperating with investigators.

Law enforcement is asking that anyone with information about this case reach out to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.

