Woman accused of shooting, killing 27-year-old at Orlando Waldorf Astoria Hotel

A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old woman at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Orlando in 2023, deputies said.

Megha Saluja was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury for the December 2023 killing, court records show.

On Dec 8, deputies said they responded to the hotel for a death investigation. They found 27-year-old Alana Jean Miccolis with a gunshot wound to the head inside a hotel room and believed it to be a suicide based on "initial information."

When detectives responded, they said the situation didn't seem quite right, and they began to believe the shooting was a homicide and alleged Saluja to be the suspect.

Information about the case was turned over to the State Attorney’s Office and a grand jury, which resulted in Saluja's indictment.

No other details have been released about the case.