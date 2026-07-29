New Smyrna Beach embraces shark reputation while officials stress safety

The Brief New Smyrna Beach continues to attract millions of visitors despite its reputation as the world's shark bite capital. Officials say most shark bites are cases of mistaken identity as sharks feed on bait fish near shore. Beach safety officials urge swimmers to avoid bait fish schools and follow safety guidance while enjoying the water.



New Smyrna Beach is known as the "shark bite capital of the world."

Still, that reputation has done little to deter the millions of visitors who swim, surf and fish along Volusia County's coastline each year.

'We're going into their home'

What they're saying:

Beach safety officials say encounters between sharks and people are largely the result of the area's popularity and the abundance of bait fish that attract sharks close to shore.

"It's just like driving on the highway," Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief AJ Miller said. "There's more people in the water. We're going into their home."

Miller said most incidents are not attacks, but brief bites caused by mistaken identity as sharks feed in shallow water.

"Most of our shark bites — and I stress the word bite because we don't have shark attacks here — are mostly a bite and release," Miller said. "They're feeding on those bait fish. They grab a person by accident, they bite, they release and they swim away. We're not what they want."

Despite the risk, surfers continue to flock to the beach for some of the East Coast's most consistent waves, while shark fishing remains legal under state regulations.

Volusia County prohibits anglers from chumming or blood-baiting within 600 feet of the shoreline, and beach safety officials can require fishermen to remove their lines if conditions create a safety concern. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also regulates shark fishing through licensing requirements, species restrictions and daily catch limits.

Beach officials encourage swimmers and surfers to stay alert for schools of bait fish and diving birds, which can signal sharks are feeding nearby.

"If you find yourself in a bait pod or close, just back out of the way," Miller said.