'Horrifying:' Witness says she watched man beat shark with hammer on Florida beach

A woman and her co-worker were setting up for a wedding when they saw a man attacking a shark right in front of the Harbour House Oceanfront Venue.

"My co-worker and I were just stunned to see that this was happening right in front of our property," said Faith Madsen.

She said she went out to see what the man had caught — he reeled in a five to 6 six-foot shark and pulled it all the up to the sand, removed the hook, took a hammer, and began to beat the shark over the head.

Indian Harbor Beach Police said the security camera footage shows two men catching a shark while fishing, bringing it to shore, and hitting the shark over the head with a hammer repeatedly, before dragging it back into the water.

"To see something like that happen to an animal as someone who grew up here, who also fishes and has friends who do this was just disturbing and horrifying," said Madsen.

FOX 35 reached out to the Florida Fish and Wild Conservation commission. They tell us they are investigating the incident and have identified the man captured on camera. FWC has not said yet if that person will face charges.

"We have beaches full of families and kids, and he has done this in front of them before, it is really just disheartening," said Madsen.

According to Florida statute, a person who abuses or kills any animal in a cruel manner or commits animal cruelty can be charged with a misdemeanor that could result in prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.