Winter Springs confirms bird flu outbreak after dead ducks found in Torcaso Park

The Brief This week, several ducks were found dead in Torcaso Park. The city of Winter Springs confirmed that the ducks died from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). This comes after over 100 vultures were found dead at Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.



The avian flu outbreak sweeping through Central Florida has moved into Winter Springs, with city officials confirming HPAI killed several ducks this week.

Source: City of Winter Springs

What we know:

This week, several city staff in Winter Springs discovered several dead ducks at Torcaso Park. An investigation determined that the birds tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), the city said.

City staff disposed of the birds and sanitized affected areas of the park to help prevent further impact.

The backstory:

This comes after 101 vultures died at Blue Spring State Park this month. Additionally, in Orlando, as of January 28, city officials confirmed 37 birds have died at Lake Eola – 29 of which were the area’s beloved swans.

Avian flu confirmed in 35 counties

The FWC investigates bird deaths each year.

According to Avian flu data for Florida, over half of the state's counties tested positive for the highly contagious Avian flu, HPAI H5. Since 2022, HPAI H5 has been confirmed in 35 counties in Florida. Affected bird categories affected include waterfowl, waterbirds and raptors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the H5N1 strain of avian influenza is currently to blame for outbreaks across the country.

Reporting bird deaths

What you can do:

Bird deaths can be reported using the FWC's Avian Mortality Reporting App. This helps the agency better monitor avian health trends and respond quickly to mortality events. The FWC asks that pictures and details be provided when submitting a report.