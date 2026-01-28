What’s killing vultures at Blue Spring State Park? Investigation launched after 100 die in one month

The Brief Over 100 vultures died this month at Blue Spring State Park, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. Two species of vultures – the turkey vulture and black vulture – are native to Florida. It's not known how these birds died. Samples were collected for testing, FWC said.



Testing is underway after 100 vultures died at Blue Spring State park this month.

A turkey vulture spreads its wings at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Christmas, Florida, on December 9, 2025. The scavengers play a crucial ecological role by helping prevent the spread of disease through consuming carrion. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPh Expand

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) received reports of 101 deceased vultures at Blue Spring State Park throughout January, the agencies confirmed to FOX 35. An additional 17 vultures are sick, the agency said.

Blue Spring State Park, located in Orange City, is home to a myriad of wildlife, including manatee, wading birds, ospreys, eagles and kingfishers.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't determined what caused these deaths in this short time span.

Samples were collected and submitted to Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (BADDL) for testing, FWC said.

Avian flu confirmed in 35 counties

The FWC investigates bird deaths each year.

According to Avian flu data for Florida, over half of the state's counties tested positive for the highly contagious Avian flu, HPAI H5. Since 2022, HPAI H5 has been confirmed in 35 counties in Florida. Affected bird categories affected include waterfowl, waterbirds and raptors.

SEBASTIEN INLET, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Turkey Vulture populates the Sebastian Inlet State Park on November 18, 2024 in Sebastien Inlet, Florida. The weather in Florida provides a welcome habitat for a host of aquatic birds and assorted wildlife. ( Expand

Are vultures native to Florida?

Two vulture species are native to Florida: the turkey vulture and the black vulture.

A turkey vulture is identified by its reddish heads, while black vultures are spotted by its black appearance and fanned out tail during flight, FWC said.

Vultures are a state and federally protected migratory bird. It's a crime to harm or kill them without a permit from the FWC.

Reporting bird deaths

What you can do:

Bird deaths can be reported using the FWC's Avian Mortality Reporting App. This helps the agency better monitor avian health trends and respond quickly to mortality events. The FWC asks that pictures and details be provided when submitting a report.