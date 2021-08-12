Winter Park implements new COVID-19 regulations

The message from Winter Park leaders to city employees is to get vaccinated or get tested every week.

Commissioners voted unanimously for the measure. The city says so far 180 of the city's 500 employees have shown proof of full vaccination.

The city is offering $150 and a day off to workers who get vaccinated by September 15. After September 20, any workers who are not vaccinated will have to show negative COVID-19 tests each week, or face unpaid time off.

"This is all city employees: public safety personnel, wastewater, administration, parks and recreation, park rangers, these measures apply to all city employees," said Clarissa Howard, Winter Park Spokesperson.

The city will provide free testing for unvaccinated workers. If they don't get 65% of workers vaccinated by September 15, they'll hold a special meeting to decide what's next.

