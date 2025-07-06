Winter Park man bitten by shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 40-year-old man from Winter Park was bitten by a shark while surfing in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m., according to Volusia County officials.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment.
No further details have been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County officials.