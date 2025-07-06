Expand / Collapse search

Winter Park man bitten by shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

Published  July 6, 2025 5:15pm EDT
Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 40-year-old man from Winter Park was bitten by a shark while surfing in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., according to Volusia County officials. 

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

No further details have been released. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County officials.

