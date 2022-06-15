Winter Park begins demolition of Central Park stage to make way for new performance pavilion

Winter Park has begun demolition of the main stage at the northern end Central Park which will make way for a brand-new performance pavilion.

A chain-link fence was erected around the construction zone late last week. On Tuesday, crews began dismantling the 1980s structure. It will take approximately three days to clear the site, which will remain an active construction zone until September 2022, the city says.

Details of the new Central Park main stage have yet to be confirmed, but officials said it will "complement the charming architecture of the nearby Winter Park Train Station."

The original stage was built approximately 40 years ago with one minor upgrade due to damage endured from the hurricanes of 2004. The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency identified this project as a priority and the new stage is scheduled for completion by September. A grand opening event to celebrate the new stage will be scheduled in late September.

Central Park’s main stage has served as a venue for concerts and movie nights as well as yoga and fitness classes.

"This stage renovation allows the city to continue to showcase a variety of entertainment that inspires all, for generations to come," city officials said.











