Deputies searching for suspect who left alleged teen gang member for dead on Winter Haven driveway

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspect or suspects who killed a 15-year-old boy Monday night.

According to Sheriff Judd, a woman who decided to spend the night with a friend in Winter Haven discovered the teen’s body lying in the driveway of a home on St. Paul Drive shortly after midnight.

Sheriff Judd says the woman's 911 call is the first time law enforcement was notified about the deceased teenager or any type of activity at that location early Tuesday morning.

READ: Florida birthday party shooting at Airbnb rental leaves 1 dead, 1 injured with suspects on the run: PCSO

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the teen is an apparent gang member who may have been formally documented as a gang member on Monday.

Polk County detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in Winter Haven. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Judd says deputies are in the process of notifying the teen’s next of kin and it will be up to the family whether they release the boy’s name.

Anyone with information on who killed the teen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

There is a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the teen’s killer.