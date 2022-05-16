Winter Garden mom starts Facebook group to help find baby formula

Winter Garden mom Sierra Clemmons is no stranger to social media. She has thousands of followers on Instagram, and now she’s putting those skills toward the search for baby formula.

"We want to feed our babies of course, so it's just – you’re always scanning the shelves. An extra added stress in this time, which is unnecessary," Clemmons said.

She launched a new Facebook group last week. It’s called: "Finding formula: a swap/trade/donate group."

Clemmons has a six-month-old daughter, and she says tracking down her baby’s formula has become increasingly difficult lately.

"It just kind of just evolved from there of… I need help and starting the Facebook group maybe would help others like me," she said.

She says people can use the page to search for the specific kind of formula their child needs or donate it.

She says the group is available to parents nationwide because it’s so hard to find, people are shipping cans across the country.

It’s just one more example of how Central Floridians are feeling the baby formula crisis and trying to find new ways to get through it.

"I have a pretty good following on Instagram and stuff as far as a mom community of mental health and postpartum things. This is just another outlet for me to help moms in need. Whether that is emotionally because we can’t find formula or physically giving them a can – we’re all in this together," Clemmons said.

You can find the Facebook group here.