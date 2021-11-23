Winter Garden husband, father, veteran gunned down in driveway

Winter Garden Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on a Ring doorbell camera seconds after Investigators said he shot and killed 48-year-old Anthony "Lewis" Washington.

Detectives said the murder happened early Saturday morning in the driveway of the home.

"The image I have of my husband is him laying there. My eyes are opened and I see that. My eyes are closed and I see that. I’m never going to get that image out of my head," said the victim's wife, Latisha Washington.

She had been talking to him on the phone moments earlier as he drove home with food for the two of them.

"I heard the car pull up, so I hung up. I came downstairs. As I’m opening my door. I hear a ‘Pop!’ so I’m like, ‘Okay, he dropped something.’" Never did she imagine that pop was a gunshot. I’m like, 'Okay Lewis, what did you drop? What did you drop? I’m waiting for him to pop up and say something and I don’t hear anything. I walk over there and I see my husband laying on the ground in a pool of blood," she said.

Washington served in the Navy. His family said he was a disabled veteran and a father to eight children.

One of his children, daughter Tiquan Washington, is having a hard time accepting her dad is gone.

"He’s strong, he’s fun, he’s funny, he’s all about his family. His children are everything to him," she said.

Washington was very close to his mother too.

"He’s was a child that ever since he was nine he took care of me and I thank God for him," mother Patricia Washington-Morris said.

This family is now lost without him. They hope someone recognizes the man in that Ring doorbell video and they believe he needs to be held accountable for his actions.

"My life is never going to be the same. Their life is never going to be the same," Latisha said.

WGPD described this as a strange case – the murder seems targeted, but the motive is unclear.

