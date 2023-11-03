Expand / Collapse search

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $40,000 days away from expiring

By Dani Medina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Lottery is urging residents to check their lottery tickets as one is set to expire in just a few days. 

A FANTASY 5 ticket worth $39,743.86 remains unclaimed, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The ticket will expire next Friday, Nov. 10 at midnight if the winner does not come forward. 

Winning numbers for the ticket on May 14 were 14-18-25-27-29. The ticket was purchased from Publix at 5678 Capital Circle Northwest in Tallahassee. 

The ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. 

What happens to unclaimed lottery prizes?

Under Florida law, 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets must be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the Florida Lottery. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.