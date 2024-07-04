Winning $250K Florida Lotto ticket sold at Central Florida Publix

article

A lucky person is $250,000 richer!

On Wednesday, a winning Florida Lotto ticket sold at a Publix in Kissimmee was claimed.

The winner brought a double play ticket with the numbers 4, 5, 18, 24, 28, and 44. The ticket was sold at the Publix located at 3040 Dyer Boulevard.

The odds of winning the double play is 1 in 22,957,480.

The double-play option is on the left side of the payslip and costs $1 more per play.

How to play the Florida Lotto

You can purchase a paper playslip at any Florida Lottery retail location to choose your numbers. Each Lotto slip allows you to play up to ten panels, with each panel equaling one ticket. Tickets can be bought until 10:55 p.m. ET on the night of the draw.

Once you purchase your ticket, you have to choose a panel and select six numbers from 1 through 53 or mark the quick pick in the panel and let the terminal pick some or all of your numbers at random.

Then, you submit your payslip to the place you bought the ticket from before receiving your official printed Florida Lottery ticket with your numbers, draw date, and any add ons.