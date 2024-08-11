Winning $130,000 lottery ticket sold at a Florida Publix

article

An evening lottery draw winner is now $130,000 richer – if they purchased their ticket at a Publix.

The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 game prize of $130,809 are 17, 20, 26, 27, 36.

The lucky ticket was sold at Publix, located at 11750 SW 104th Street in Miami, Florida.

The odds of choosing five matching numbers are 1 in 376,992.

How to claim your lottery prize

If you win between $600 and $1,000,000 in prizes, you can claim your money by walking into any Florida-Lottery District Office for games that do not offer an annual payment option.

You can also claim your prize by mailing in the winning ticket to the Florida Lottery with the required documentation.