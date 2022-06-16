Winning $1 million scratch-off ticket sold at Wawa in Kissimmee, Florida Lottery says

article

A man walked into an Orange County Wawa store and left with a winning $1 million lottery ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Officials say Joshua Hudgins, 39, of Winter Garden, played the $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game and claimed one of the top prizes.

He bought his winning ticket at the Wawa located at 7940 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee. The Florida Lottery said the convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

He chose to take home his winnings, as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.