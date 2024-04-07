Winning Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at Florida gas station

article

Check your lottery tickets!

A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was just sold at a Florida Circle K.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 5025 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, Florida.

The lucky numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69.

The next estimated jackpot drawing date for $20 million will be held on Monday, according to Florida lottery officials.

Did you win?

If you win, you can claim your prize in person at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or by mailing in your winning ticket to the Florida Lottery.