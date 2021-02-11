Winn-Dixie begins COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Starting Thursday, Winn-Dixie will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older.

Central Florida stores will be giving out the Moderna vaccine.

Winn-Dixie pharmacies are joining Publix and Walmart in distributing coronavirus vaccines as part of President Biden’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. It’s a partnership with nearly two dozen pharmacy chains across the country to get more vaccines out.

Those eligible to get a vaccine at Winn-Dixie made an appointment online.

To schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the increase in vaccines during a news conference on Wednesday. He highlighted his mission to vaccinate seniors.

"To date, we have vaccinated more seniors, over 1.5 million reported, and probably closer to 1.6 million actual because these reports take 4-5 days to be current. That is way more than any other state."

You can find a complete list of Winn-Dixie stores distributing the vaccine HERE.

Publix will reopen its application portal on Friday morning to give more people an opportunity to get the vaccine. Walmart will start administering the vaccine on Friday.

In Florida, over 2 million people have been vaccinated so far.