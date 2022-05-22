Will weather impact the final day of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach?

The Welcome to Rockville festival got off to a wet and rocky start in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

The festival was set to take place Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22, at the Daytona International Speedway, but several performances were canceled Friday and Saturday due to severe weather.

During the day Friday, performances were temporarily paused and fans moved to shelter as weather passed through. Ultimately, the festival was canceled late Friday because of inclement weather conditions.

The bands that were not able to perform on Friday included KORN, Megadeth (due to travel issues), Breaking Benjamin, Underoath, Skillet and We Came As Romans, a spokesperson said.

On Saturday, conditions cleared enough for the show to go on, with music beginning at 12:45 p.m. but shortly before 10 p.m., the festival was canceled for the remainder of the night because of weather. The bands Guns N’ Roses, Dirty Honey, Sick Of It All, Alexisonfire, were unable to perform due to the cancellations, a spokesperson said.

"Since bands are on tour, they are unable to perform on a different date during the weekend," a spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking another round of rain and storms Sunday. Between 4-10 p.m., storms will arrive in our central and northern counties. Heavy rain, wind gusts, small hail and lightning are expected.

FOX 35 News will update this article if there are any cancellations Sunday.

Due to it being a "rain or shine" event, refunds are not being issued, a spokesperson said.