Winter Park approves first step for teacher housing project on school district land

The Brief Winter Park approved a first reading for a plan allowing OCPS to build up to five homes for teachers on district land with Habitat for Humanity. The project would begin with two homes and require educators to meet eligibility requirements. Officials say it’s an early step to address affordability, not a replacement for higher teacher pay.



Winter Park commissioners have approved the first reading of a measure that would allow Orange County Public Schools to build housing for educators on district-owned land in the city.

The measure is part of an effort to address rising housing costs for school employees.

Local perspective:

The plan calls for up to five single-family homes to be built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Officials said the initial phase would begin with two homes for OCPS employees, with additional units added later. Teachers and staff who apply would also need to meet Habitat for Humanity’s eligibility requirements for homeownership.

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School officials said the project reflects growing concern over affordability in Central Florida, but some leaders emphasized it is not a substitute for higher teacher pay.

"I think it is a step to help ameliorate those low salaries, but I do not think it means that we stop pushing for better pay," one board member said.

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Community members expressed support for the idea, saying it could help educators live closer to the schools where they work. District officials said the project remains in early planning stages, with details still being finalized.