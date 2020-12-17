Will weather cooperate for Saturday's SpaceX launch?

SpaceX is planning to launch its last mission of the year on Saturday after scrubbing an attempt on Thursday, but will the weather cooperate for a smooth liftoff?

So far, there is a 90% chance for liftoff, so that's good news!

"Probability is a 90% of a go for launch! The biggest concern is cumulus clouds in the area," says FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "There is a potential for coastal showers."

But Gargaro says that by 9 a.m., when the launch window opens, showers have moved on and hopefully, we will see a liftoff!

The 3-hour launch window is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can watch the launch as it happens on FOX 35 News.