Will weather cooperate for Boeing's Starliner liftoff?

Launch day is Friday for the Boeing Starliner rocket. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking partly cloudy skies at launch time, with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The sea breeze storms will get active bringing after 2 p.m. on Friday.

The main weather concerns will be the cumulus clouds and the chance for both natural and triggered lightning. Triggered lighting means, there is the chance for lightning to form when a rocket is launched through electricity-charged clouds.

