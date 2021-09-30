Will the weather be magical for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration?

"The Most Magical Place on Earth" is celebrating 50 years on Friday, October 1st. The great news is, the weather will be picture perfect.

Afternoon highs each day this weekend will be right around 90 degrees, meaning most of the afternoon will be spent in the upper-80s. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds at all four Disney World parks.

There is the chance for some breezy conditions each afternoon.

RELATED: 'It's Disney World': Florida family recalls selling land to Walt Disney

If you plan on sticking around for the brand new fireworks shows at Epcot and Magic Kingdom, the weather will be calm and delightful. Temperatures in the evening will be in the upper-70s with mostly clear skies.

Friday will be dry, but, there is a chance for some light showers on Saturday and Sunday. As of now, the coverage will only reach 10%-20%.

Fun fact: The temperatures around the Orlando area on October 1, 1971 was warm and dry. Conditions 50 years later will be about the same as what park-goers saw 50 years ago.

RELATED: Disney presents new fireworks show "Harmonious" at EPCOT

Make sure to share your Disney 50th Anniversary pictures with us on social media and enjoy the weekend!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.