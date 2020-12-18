Will the chilly air stick around for Santa's journey to Florida?

Santa Claus will be coming to town in just one week ... but will he need to put on an extra layer of clothes or should he pack his festive swim shorts?

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says be prepared for a cool Christmas.

"Long-range models indicate a cold front moving over the state on Christmas Eve, which would clear out the skies and bring cooler temperatures by Christmas Day."

On Christmas Eve, there is a 20% percent chance of showers, but it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Christmas Day is expected to stay cooler in the low 60s for afternoon highs. Enjoy!

As for this weekend, Friday night into Saturday morning will stay cold with temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida.

Then on Monday, the first day of winter, there is a 30% chance of rain as we track another cold front moving over the state that will drop temperatures into the 40s on Tuesday morning.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on Central Florida's roller coaster weather.