Will Publix give you a leftover vaccine if you come at the end of the night?

While millions of Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a large population of the state is still not eligible to receive the shot.

Publix has been administering doses according to state guidelines, which on Monday, will drop the eligibility age to 50 and older.

People of all ages were racing to sign up for the vaccine at Publix on Friday after hearing rumors that everyone is welcome.

"This morning, a friend sent me a link to the COVID vaccine appointments. It was an easy process for me," said Tiffany Sims, a 22-year-old University of Florida student.

Sims has a reservation, even though she’s not eligible yet in Florida.

FOX 35 News checked it out ourselves. While Publix does have a link to Florida’s vaccine eligibility on the sign-up page, once you begin filling out the application, it doesn’t ask if you meet the criteria.

But, Publix says that doesn’t mean anyone can sign up.

A statement from a company spokesperson said: "The system has not changed. If an individual does not meet the eligibility requirements, they can still make an appointment in the scheduling system, however, they will not be vaccinated during their scheduled appointment time. There is follow-up that will occur prior to or during the scheduled appointment."

Publix says vaccines left over at the end of the night will go to its eligible employees.

