Wild Florida drive-thru safari closing until further notice

The drive-thru safari at Wild Florida is closing until further notice.

Zoo officials made the announcement on Saturday. They said that "it is with heavy hearts that we inform you effective today, Saturday, April 4th our Drive-thru Safari Park will be closed until further notice."

The safari allowed guests to ride in their own car and see more than 100 native and exotic animals. The experience was hands-free, as guests can book online, check-in and ride through without any human contact, making it perfect for social distancing.

"We apologize for the very late notice and any inconvenience or disappointment this has caused you and your family. Our reservations team will be in contact with you to issue refunds or to reschedule your experience for another day as soon as we reopen," the park added.

