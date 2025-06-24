Wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez to appear in court on Tuesday

Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, the wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is expected to appear for her first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

She was booked into the Lake County jail on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering, according to online jail records.

Her arrest comes less than four weeks after her husband was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering.

Monday evening, HSI Tampa confirmed Lopez's wife's arrest in a post on X, which included a blurry video that purportedly showed Robin being led in handcuffs to a waiting patrol vehicle.

Who is Robin Lynn Severance Lopez?

HSI Tampa described Robin Lynn Severance Lopez as the "estranged wife" of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. The two were married in 2007 in St. Cloud, Florida, according to public records. It's unclear how long they've been estranged or why.

What was Marcos Lopez arrested for?

The backstory:

Marcos Lopez was arrested on June 5 on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to officials.

That same day, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order removing Lopez from his position as sheriff. He appointed Christopher Blackmon, Central Region Chief of the Florida Highway Patrol, to serve as interim sheriff of Osceola County.

Lopez is being held in the Lake County jail on a $1 million bond. As of Tuesday morning, he has not posted bond and remains in jail.

Lopez – and three others – allegedly operated an illegal gambling business in Kissimmee where people could play the lottery and play slot machines. Lopez is also accused of attempting to hinder the investigation into the business, though specific details on that were not released.

In arguing for the high bond, a federal prosecutor alleged that Lopez had received between $600,000 and $700,000 in payments connected to the alleged illegal gambling operation over the years. The prosecutor said there are direct text messages and other messages that implicate Lopez.

The state also filed a motion to require Lopez and his team to disclose the source of the money used to post bail, if he does.

If released, Lopez must wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and firearms, and disclose the source of his bail funds.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: