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Police search for murder suspect on the loose in Daytona Beach

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Published  May 27, 2026 10:28 AM EDT
Volusia County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Daytona Beach police are searching for a murder suspect that fled Alachua County.
    • The suspect, identified as Xavion Perry III, was spotted by officers Tuesday night.
    • The Daytona Beach Police Department is expected to share an update on the case Wednesday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Alachua County.

The suspect, identified as Xavion Perry III, is wanted for a homicide out of Gainesville, according to officials.

Xavion Perry III (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

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Perry was spotted by Daytona Beach police officers Tuesday night, officials said. He led officers on a pursuit near Main Street Pier after abandoning his car.

Officers eventually lost sight of Perry.

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If anyone sees Perry, officials are urging them to call 911.  

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department is expected to release more details about the case at a news conference Wednesday morning. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. 

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