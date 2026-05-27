Police search for murder suspect on the loose in Daytona Beach

The Brief Daytona Beach police are searching for a murder suspect that fled Alachua County. The suspect, identified as Xavion Perry III, was spotted by officers Tuesday night. The Daytona Beach Police Department is expected to share an update on the case Wednesday.



Daytona Beach police are searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Alachua County.

The suspect, identified as Xavion Perry III, is wanted for a homicide out of Gainesville, according to officials.

Xavion Perry III (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

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Perry was spotted by Daytona Beach police officers Tuesday night, officials said. He led officers on a pursuit near Main Street Pier after abandoning his car.

Officers eventually lost sight of Perry.

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If anyone sees Perry, officials are urging them to call 911.

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department is expected to release more details about the case at a news conference Wednesday morning.