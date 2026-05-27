Police search for murder suspect on the loose in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Alachua County.
The suspect, identified as Xavion Perry III, is wanted for a homicide out of Gainesville, according to officials.
Xavion Perry III (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
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Perry was spotted by Daytona Beach police officers Tuesday night, officials said. He led officers on a pursuit near Main Street Pier after abandoning his car.
Officers eventually lost sight of Perry.
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If anyone sees Perry, officials are urging them to call 911.
What's next:
The Daytona Beach Police Department is expected to release more details about the case at a news conference Wednesday morning.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.