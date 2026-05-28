Museum of Ice Cream opening at Pointe Orlando: What we know

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The Brief The Museum of Ice Cream is opening its next flagship location in Orlando. The two-story, nearly 18,000-square-foot experience will be located at Pointe Orlando on International Drive. Organizers said it will be the "most ambitious format to date," featuring new food, beverage, and retail experiences. Construction has started, CEO Manish Vora told FOX 35. However, it's not yet clear when the photo-centric, interactive museum expects to open.



The Museum of Ice Cream confirmed Thursday that it plans to open its eighth immersive ice cream-themed museum in Orlando, marking its second spot in Florida (the first has been a longtime staple of Miami).

What is the Museum of Ice Cream?

The Museum of Ice Cream describes itself as a "fun interactive museum," featuring numerous themed rooms, such as its famous Sprinkle Pool and banana room, where people can play and take photos or videos.

You can't have an ice cream museum without ice cream. There are unlimited ice cream treats and samples throughout the experience, according to the website.

And for those with an extra big sweet tooth, they also have other treats, like drinks and snacks, available for purchase. One online menu featured scoops of ice cream, baked waffles and brownies, ice cream floats, and for the adults, wine and cocktails.

What do we know about the Orlando location?

The Orlando museum will be located at Pointe Orlando on International Drive and will be its "most ambitious format to date," featuring new drinks, snacks, and retail experiences, a news release said.

It will have two floors and take up nearly 18,000-square-feet of space.

Specific details like the numbers of rooms, what those rooms will look like, or some of the new food and drink options, have not yet been released.

When will it open in Orlando?

Not sure yet. An opening date nor timeframe have been released.

Manish Vora, CEO and founder of The Museum of Ice Cream, told FOX 35 in an email that construction has already started. He said he would have a better update on a potential timeframe during the fall.

How much is the Museum of Ice Cream?

Specific pricing for the Orlando museum has not yet been released.

However, tickets to the Miami museum ranged between $24 and $30 per person, depending on the date and time. There is a VIP option for $49-$59, which includes skip-the-line access, ticket insurance, a treat, and a discount on food and drink purchases.

Other locations

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

Las Vegas (Opening this summer)

Miami

New York City

Singapore