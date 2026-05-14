Who is Spc. Mariyah Collington? High school principal, U.S. Army commanders remember her 'dedication'

The Brief The remains of Specialist Mariyah Collington, 19, a Tavares resident and former Evans High School cheerleader, were recovered from a coastal cave in Morocco on May 12 following a massive search. Collington and a fellow soldier, Lt. Key, went missing on May 2 after reportedly falling from a cliff during the "African Lion 26" joint military exercise. Local officials and military leaders have remembered the newly promoted specialist as an "outstanding soldier" and a "bright light" as her remains are prepared for transport back to the United States.



The remains of a Tavares resident, Specialist Mariyah Collington, were found off the coast of Morocco after she'd been missing for over a week.

As Collington's remains are returning to the U.S., much of her Florida community is remembering her infectious smile, accomplishments and sense of humor.

The body of Spc. Mariyah Collington was found in Morocco after she had gone missing. (Source: X/USAAfricaCommand).

Who is Spc. Mariyah Collington? From cheerleader to U.S. Soldier

Specialist Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, from Tavares, Florida served as an air and missile defense crewmember, the U.S. Army said. She was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Collington entered the Regular Army’s Delayed Entry Program in 2023 before beginning active-duty service in 2024, the U.S. Army said. Collington was promoted to Specialist the day before she went missing, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported.

Collington was a cheerleader at Evans High School in Orange County.

U.S. Africa Command confirms the recovery of our second Soldier, Spc. Mariyah Collington. We mourn her loss and stand with her family and the 10th AAMDC community in this moment of grief.https://t.co/lYjoEY7HTh pic.twitter.com/49HJEcKcYF — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) May 13, 2026

U.S. Africa Command confirms identity of found body

Collington was one of two U.S. soldiers who went missing on May 2 near the Cap Draa Training Area while on the military exercise, African Lion 26 (AL26), the U.S. Army confirmed in a May 13 press release.

Collington and Lt. Key, 27, reportedly fell off a cliff during a hike in Morocco. Key's remains were recovered along the ocean shoreline on May 9, FOX News reported.

Over 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilians searched for the soldiers, covering over 21,300 square kilometers, the Army said.

After missing for nearly two weeks, search and rescue concluded and teams began to recover the soldiers. Collington's remains were found on May 12 in a coastal cave less than half a mile from where her body entered the ocean, the Army said.

‘The best traits of Lake County’

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 35, Lake County Board of Commissioners Chair Leslie Campione said,

"Mariyah represented the very best traits of Lake County: strength, dedication, and selflessness. We stand together in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. She will not be forgotten."

‘Infectious smile’

Principal of Evans High School, Kenya Nelson-Warren said Collington will be remembered for her infectious smile, accomplishments in the classroom and her dedication to her school spirit as a member of the cheer squad.

"These qualities continued to guide her as she courageously served overseas, helping to protect our nation," Nelson-Warren wrote in a released statement.

In a released statement, Evans High School principal in Orange County, Fl, remembered fallen U.S. Army Solider Mariyah Collington.

Known for her character and impact

During her time with Charlie Battery, Collington's commander called her an "outstanding solider," saying her "unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit uplifted every environment she entered."

"Her infectious energy, whether in the office, in the field or among her peers, fostered connection and camaraderie, bringing people together through her genuine warmth and heartfelt sense of humor," Capt. Spencer Grider, commander of Charlie Battery, 5-4 ADAR, said. "Her presence will be greatly missed across our formation."

‘A bright light’

Also known as a "bright light" to all who knew her, Lt. Col. Chris Couch, the 5-4 ADAR battalion commander, said Collington was a "treasured friend whose loss leaves a deep and profound void on our team."

‘A profound loss for the 10th Army and Missile Defense Command’

Brig. General Curtis King called Collington's death a "profound loss." King commands the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

"Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues," King said in a press release. "We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts."

What's next:

Both Spc. Collington's and Lt. Key's remains were transported to a morgue in Guelmim, Morocco. Their remains are en route to the U.S., an Army press release said.

The incident surrounding Collington's death remains under investigation.