The Brief The remains of 19-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Mariyah Collington, who went missing in Morocco, have been recovered. Collington and another soldier were reported missing May 2 after falling from a cliff during a hike. Their remains are being returned to the U.S. as the incident remains under investigation.



The remains of a second U.S. soldier who had gone missing in Morocco during military exercises has been recovered, officials said on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The soldier, identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington of Traveres, Florida, served as an air missile defense crewmember and was assigned to the Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Collington was 19 years old. Her awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon.

The backstory:

Collington and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. were reported missing on May 2 after participating in African Lion, an annual multinational military exercise held in Morocco.

Both Collington and Key Jr. fell off a cliff during a hike.

The U.S.-led exercise launched in April across four countries, including Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal.

More than 7,000 personnel from over 30 nations participated.

What's next:

The remains of both soldiers are on their back to the U.S.

A spokesperson for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa told The Associated Press that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.