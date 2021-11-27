Where you can chop down your own Christmas tree in Central Florida

article

With Christmas less than a month away, many people are on the hunt for their perfect holiday tree.

While you could go with an artificial tree or buy an already-cut one from several lots and retailers, wouldn't it be fun to pile the kids in the car and go cut down your own?

That's where Santa's Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis comes in!

"Santa's Christmas Tree Forest is a working tree farm. Guests have the unique opportunity to cut a real Florida Christmas tree in the field," the website reads. "That's right! We provide the saw, we provide the live tree, and you get to do the cutting!"

MORE NEWS: Video of Florida python hunter's mom helping trap big snake goes viral

According to the website, guests can choose to walk into the field or hop on board the hayride for a tour of the 17-acres of Christmas trees which has over 17,000 trees to choose from.

"Raise your hand to stop the ride when you find a good spot. Upon disembarking, we will provide you with a saw, and then you choose and cut that perfect tree."

Trees 5'-9' cost $50; trees 10' and up are $6/foot. Trees under 5-feet may not be cut.

MORE NEWS: Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise returns for 2021 season

If chopping isn't your thing, the farm also offers northern pre-cut trees for purchase. There are also activities for kids on certain days including a giant bounce pillow, a maze, a shark tooth sand dig, and a farm animal petting zoo.

Admission tickets are required to enter the farm. You can find more information HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates this holiday season.